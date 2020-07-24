The Tyler Police Department is searching for a man accused of pointing a fake gun at a convenience store clerk while trying to rob the business. Police officers responded to the Valero, 2715 WNW Loop 323 at 9:45 p.m. Thursday to a reported robbery. According to police, a store clerk said he was mopping when a man wearing a red toboggan, dark blue shirt and gray shorts with a black handkerchief over his face came into the store pointing a gun at another clerk behind the counter. The clerk who was mopping grabbed the alleged robber and they got into a physical altercation, causing the man to drop the gun. The suspect fled on foot out of the store. While officers later determined the gun was a replica, the clerk behind the counter said she thought the suspect was going to shoot her. Tyler Police Department public information officer Andy Erbaugh said the man did not take anything from the store. Because he used a fake gun to threaten the clerk, he is suspected of aggravated robbery.
