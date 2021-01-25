The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a single-vehicle wreck last weekend led to the death of a passenger and the driver fleeing the scene.
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Queen Street Saturday afternoon after a caller stated they saw two people running away from a vehicle.
Police learned the car traveled south on Tenneha Avenue and drove through an intersection with Queen Street. The vehicle left the roadway and went into a backyard of a residence.
The vehicle hit a fence in the backyard and one of the occupants was found dead. The driver left the scene, according to police.
An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Those with information on this case are asked to contact the police department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.