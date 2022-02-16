Police are investigating a Tuesday night double homicide after two people were found dead in a vehicle at a Tyler hotel and a suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers responded at about 9:50 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the LaQuinta Inn in the 6700 block of South Broadway Avenue, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh.
Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with two people inside “who had been shot multiple times and were deceased,” according to Erbaugh. He said the victims were described “as a Hispanic male and Hispanic female.
Witnesses told police they saw a suspect leave the area of the shooting, and Erbaugh said Tyler police detectives and crime scene investigators responded.
The investigation led law enforcement to a suspect who was possible at a residence in Smith County. Sheriff’s deputies and Tyler police officers responded to the home. Inside, Erbaugh said they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Erbaugh said the suspect had died.
Officials have not released names in what they are calling a double homicide, “until family notifications can be made.”
The case is still under investigation, according to Erbaugh.