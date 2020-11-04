The Tyler Police Department is investigating two shootings Wednesday afternoon that occurred near one another.
Tyler police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said at about 3 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of North Palace Avenue about a man being shot.
The victim was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
A few minutes later, the police received a call about a man shot in the 1500 of North Dargan Avenue. The man was taken to UT Health East Texas, Erbaugh said.
The conditions of both men are unknown and police are investigating both shootings. It remains unknown if these shootings are related, Erbaugh said.