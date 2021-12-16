The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting.
According to a release from TPD, police responded to the 400 block of Sutherland Drive at approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday on a report of gunshots in the area.
"While officers were responding, more 911 calls came in advising there was one victim shot," the release said. "Upon officer’s arrival the 18-year-old male victim was alert and awake. He was transported by EMS to UT Health on Beckham."
Police said witnesses saw what they described as a white Mercedes that is a possible suspect in the case. It was seen leaving the area after the shooting.
No others were injured in the shooting. The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 903-531-1000.