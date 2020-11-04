The Tyler Police Department continues to investigate after a Wednesday afternoon shooting left two area men in critical condition at local hospitals.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of North Palace Avenue about a man being shot about 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, according to Tyler police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
They soon found 33-year-old Brandon Dixon, of Tyler, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by private vehicle to Christus Trinity Mother Frances ER and remains in critical condition.
Police soon found another man, 32-year-old Steven Forman, of Gladewater, in the 1500 block of North Dargan Avenue. He had multiple gunshot wounds from the same North Palace shooting, and was transported by EMS to UT Health on Beckham, where he also remains in critical condition.
Police arrested Lanard Askew, 30, from Mt. Pleasant, on sight and booked him into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The case remains under investigation.