A Tyler woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.
Tyler police responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle near the 1200 block of North Broadway Avenue, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.
Kelsey Hise, 30, of Tyler, was found lying in the roadway with major injuries, Erbaugh said. There were pieces from the vehicle that struck her lying nearby.
No suspect information is available at this time, Erbaugh said on Sunday morning.
Hise was transported to UT Health but died during the night. Her family has been notified.
This case is still under investigation. If anyone has any information on this case, contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.