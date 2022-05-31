Tyler police are investigating a homicide after a shooting on Monday.
Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, dispatch received a 911 call about a disturbance and shots fired in the 800 block of Pinedale Place.
Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, was identified as the victim who was shot and then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived on scene Monday and began investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-CUFF.