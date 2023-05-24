The Tyler Police Department is investigating a homicide after an overnight shooting.
On Wednesday at about 12:34 a.m., Tyler police officers responded to the 1400 block of West Oakwood on report of a shooting.
Officers found one person in a vehicle, dead from gunshot wounds. Close by was another occupant of the vehicle who was awake and alert, but had also been shot, according to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh.
The second occupant indicated that the suspects, who were unknown to them, shot at them from another vehicle and left the area, according to police.
The deceased victim has been identified as Kenneth Ray Dorsey, a 34-year-old male from Tyler. His family has been notified.
The other occupant was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
This case remains under investigation.
If anybody has any information on this case, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.