The Tyler Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement during the New Year's holiday beginning Friday and lasting through Monday.
Motorists will see an increased presence of law enforcement in high-traffic crash areas throughout the city.
Officers will focus their targeted enforcement efforts on deterring speeding, seatbelt violations, running red lights, texting, and driving while intoxicated throughout the city, according to the Tyler Police Department.
"We will have additional officers on the road during the holiday weekend specifically to enforce traffic laws," said Chief Jimmy Toler. "This deters drinking and driving, speeding and distracted driving. It also increases public safety and keeps Tyler residents and visitors safer while attending New Year's events and festivities."
The Tyler Police Department received a Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs (STEP) grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, allowing officers to focus additional efforts on traffic enforcement to reduce fatalities, accidents, and injuries in Tyler.
STEP grants pay for overtime activities by law enforcement to reduce the incidence of speeding, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems, intersection traffic control violations, and enforcement of state and local ordinances on cellular and texting devices.
In an emergency, call 911. If you see suspicious activity, immediately contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.
Along with the Tyler Police Department, the Texas Department of Safety is encouraging everyone to end 2022 safely as they travel and spend time with friends and family this holiday season.
The Texas Highway Patrol began a holiday traffic enforcement campaign Dec. 23 and it will continue through Monday. Troopers will be out on the roads looking for people who are speeding, not wearing their seat belts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations, DPS said in a news release.
“We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Whether you’re staying local to end the year or traveling, we encourage everyone to make safety their number one priority by following a few tips that will help make our roads and celebrations safer for everyone.”
DPS offers the following safety tips for the upcoming holiday season:
- Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
- If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it, so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- Don’t drive fatigued; allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
- Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.
- If you can steer it, clear it: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
- Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
- Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling.
DPS is also asking travelers to be on the lookout for possible human trafficking this holiday season. An increase in people on the road and at airports means there is an increased opportunity for the community to spot potential human trafficking activities and report it to law enforcement, DPS stated. This can save lives.
If you are traveling, be observant of others around you and take note of the following indicators of human trafficking:
- The person appears to be under control of another person either physically (someone else controls the person’s possessions i.e., ID, money, phone) or psychologically (little to no eye contact, unable to speak for themselves or unable to make simple decisions without approval).
- The person has little to no awareness of their surroundings including where they are or where they are headed.
- The person has untreated illness or infection, visible injuries, appears malnourished or sleep deprived.
- The person’s clothing is inappropriate for the weather or environment. The person is dressed in a manner that does not appear age appropriate or makes them appear older.
- The person is being transported to and from work by their employer.
- The person lives where they work or works excessively long or unusual hours.
- The person’s workplace has security measures that are unusual or excessive for the type of business (i.e., boarded or opaque windows, excessive security cameras).
The presence of an indicator does not confirm an occurrence of human trafficking; however, the combination and context of indicators may indicate human trafficking pending law enforcement investigation and you are encouraged to report it.
If you see signs of human trafficking while traveling for the holidays, call 911 immediately to report it and be ready to give as many details as possible. You can also make a report on iWatchTexas or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” to 233733.
Remember do not endanger yourself or others by intervening or confronting someone you suspect of engaging in human trafficking if it is not safe to do so.
During DPS’ 2021 Christmas and New Year’s enforcement efforts, there were more than 91,000 citations and warnings issued. This included 30,291 speeding warnings/citations; 2,780 seat belt and child seat violations; 1,881 citations for driving without insurance; and 456 citations and warnings for Move Over, Slow Down violations.