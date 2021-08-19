The man who was arrested for driving his truck into a Tyler residence Wednesday afternoon has been identified.
The suspect is Brecken Godbey, 30, who police say drove a truck into a Tyler residence while intoxicated and evaded an officer.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the man crashed his truck into the chimney and fireplace of a home, located at the intersection of Troup Highway and South Sneed Avenue, around noon.
The homeowner was not at the residence when the crash occurred, and when he came home for lunch he saw the truck inside his home.
An investigator with the Tyler Fire Department noticed the vehicle in the house and went to help the man, who then got out of the vehicle and ran on foot from the officer, Erbaugh said.
The man was apprehended, and he was taken to the Smith County Jail on driving while intoxicated and evading arrest charges, Erbaugh said.
Erbaugh said current evidence shows the man was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He could also face further charges once the house damages are assessed.
Godbey was booked into the Smith County Jail, where he was charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction, and resisting arrest, search, or transport. He is being held with bonds totaling $4,000.
Erbaugh said Thursday a detective has been assigned in case there are any other charges.