Thirteen new Tyler Police Department officers were sworn in on Wednesday after passing their law enforcement academy and state licensing tests.
Chief Jimmy Toler sworn in the officers in front of their families at the police department. They all attended the Tyler Junior College Law Enforcement Academy, and the officers graduated Friday evening.
The new officers include Logan Davis, Canyon Ellis, Trey Epperson, Kristina Ewing, Chris Mackey, Erich Meisner, Jenny Wells, Matt Milhon, Tyler Osmer, Bryston Parker, Vernon Polk Jr., James Reeves and Zachary Torres.
“It’s an exciting time for these new officers as they move on to a new chapter in their lives with the Tyler Police Department,” the announcement read.