The Tyler Police Department is seeking to add a digital forensic specialist to ensure data for investigations is collected properly and accurately.
The digital forensic specialist, which is a part of the city's 2022 proposed budget, would make sure the data recovered from devices is presented to courts in the correct manner, Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.
"We need somebody that's going to understand all those technical capabilities and be able to recover that information for evidence to present to the courts," Toler said.
There's already one specialist at the department, but having another will help greatly, he said.
The specialist could gather evidence from sales at a gas station, video evidence, phones, tablets and computers, Toler said. This data could be helpful in Internet crimes against children, child pornography cases, digital skimmers or burglaries.
"Each one of those has to be collected and analyzed that's consistent with the courts because if we don't do it properly we can't put that evidence in the courts," Toler said. "We want to be on the cutting edge going forward with criminal investigations. We've gone way beyond computers nowadays to technology and at our fingertips 24 hours a day, including social media."
This person will have to attend in-person and online training courses for certifications to recover data from digital devices.
The city council will hold its final public input hearing on the city budget on Wednesday at 9 a.m at Tyler City Hall, located at 212 N. Bonner Ave. After the hearing, the budget will be voted on for adoption by the Tyler City Council.