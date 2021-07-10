A new addition to the Tyler Police Department’s patrol fleet is setting sail to further the department’s commitment to safety and helping people, including on the water.
Revamped with fresh paint and necessary improvements, the police department’s new boat will allow trained officers to monitor Lake Tyler on weekends, holidays or when a lot of people are expected at the lake.
Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department public information officer, said the boat came from the city of Tyler water department.
“Our maiden voyage was on July Fourth weekend,” Erbaugh said, adding the boat’s purpose is to increase lakegoers’ safety. “They’re (people) out there to have a good time.”
He added it’s exciting to have a different vehicle for officers to use.
Erbaugh said officers on the boat will make sure people are operating their boats in a safe manner and have the proper boating equipment. This will also improve police interactions with those who live at Lake Tyler.
“It really fosters a better relationship with residents on and around the lake,” Erbaugh said. “Just like they see us on holidays in cars; now, they’ll see us on the boat.”
Eight officers were trained by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on how to operate the boat safely and to understand the rules of the lake, Erbaugh said.
He said the boat will bring additional law enforcement to Lake Tyler to help those in need and increase safety efforts. The boat is equipped with a siren, police lights and radio.