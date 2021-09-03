stock_traffic_cones

Beginning Friday until Monday, the Tyler Police Department will be adding additional officers on the streets.

The officers will be utilizing the selective traffic enforcement program, which is based on crash data in the city limits of Tyler that allows officers to pinpoint target areas that are high in collisions.

Speeding, intersection enforcement, seat belt violations and impaired drivers will be the main things officers will be looking for as there is an expected increase in traffic conditions in Tyler for the Labor Day holiday.

 
 

Bilingual Multimedia Journalist

I cover news and features in the East Texas area for both Tyler Paper and Tyler Paper Español. For story ideas, email me at rtorres@tylerpaper.com. Stephen F. Austin State University alumna.