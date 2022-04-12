A Tyler man charged with murder in a recent homicide case is still at large, police said Tuesday afternoon.
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk, 19, of Tyler, has not yet been arrested by law enforcement, according to a statement from the Tyler Police Department.
Polk was identified as the second murder suspect in the homicide that led detectives to a body in the woods. Detectives have obtained a warrant for first-degree felony murder with a $2 million bond.
Polk's whereabouts remain unknown and he should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
Two other arrests have been made so far in the investigation.
Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler was arrested on March 28 in Dallas on a murder warrant in the death of Anthony Wilson, 53. Timothy Jones' girlfriend, Edna Deanne Jones, 29, of Tyler, was arrested later that same day on charges of failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury or death and tamper/fabricate physical evidence.
Both remain in the Smith County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Edna Jones told police she saw her boyfriend Timothy Jones and another man wrap Wilson's body in a black comforter and load his body into a vehicle. She also told police she helped clean up the murder scene.
The investigation is ongoing.