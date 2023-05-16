The Tyler Police Department continues to investigate a homicide that occurred in February, and investigators are seeking information from the community.
Warren Edward Rogers, 61, of Tyler, was found dead in a home on W. Mims Street. around 4:20 p.m. Feb. 6. Rogers was found already dead with a gunshot wound, police said.
The case remains an active investigation, Tyler police PIO Andy Erbaugh said in a statement Tuesday.
If anyone has any information that may assist in this case, contact Det. Cory Chamberlain at 903-531-1058 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.