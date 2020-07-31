A Tyler man was arrested Thursday for aggravated robbery for his alleged involvement in stealing someone's vehicle and shooting at the car owner.
Jackson Molina, 18, is accused of being involved in an aggravated robbery on July 11 in the 5000 block of Paluxy. The victim's Tahoe was stolen around 3 a.m. and he found it on Loop 49 at 6:45 a.m. He followed his vehicle and said the suspects were shooting at him from the Tahoe, according to the Tyler Police Department.
The alleged robbers abandoned the vehicle on County Road 2193 near Rhones Quarter Road and fled on foot. Out of the five suspects, an adult and juvenile were taken into custody on July 11, and Molina was arrested this Thursday.
Police are still looking for the other two suspects. Those with information about this incident should contact Detective Jim Holt at (903) 531-1028.
Molina is in the Smith County Jail with a $200,000 bond.