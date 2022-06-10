A young child sitting in a nearby pickup truck watched as a man was shot and killed outside a Tyler home May 30, according to a police document.
Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, was shot during what a witness told police was a fight between him and another man who was later identified as a suspect and turned himself on a murder charge.
Evidence led investigators to believe 29-year-old Flint resident Christopher Ryan Henry fired the shots that killed Deweerdt, according to the Tyler Police Department.
Investigators believe the child was sitting inside a vehicle witnessing the violence unfold as Deweerdt and Henry got into a physical altercation that turned fatal. The child told forensic youth interviewers Deweerdt was "standing facing another guy when the guy shot" him, an arrest affidavit states. Due to the child's emotional state, they were unable to share more information.
The incident occurred about 6:15 a.m. May 30 when dispatchers received a 911 call about a disturbance and shots fired on Pinedale Place.
A witness, who is known to the victim and the suspect, told police that Deweerdt and Henry got into a physical altercation after Henry came to Deweerdt's home around 6 a.m. to meet the witness. The witness told police that Henry was picking up Xanax from them and admitted the witness and Henry swap illegal drugs often, but they were not selling prescription or illegal drugs to each other, according to the arrest affidavit.
When Henry got to the Pinedale Place home, the witness was there, but Deweerdt was not at the time. Deweerdt arrived soon after and blocked Henry's vehicle in the driveway, the witness said, adding that the two men don't like each other and have had fights in the past.
The witness said Deweerdt parked, got out of his vehicle and immediately confronted Henry and asked why he was at his home. The two began yelling, arguing and cursing at each other before Deweerdt "slammed" Henry to the ground and they began to wrestle, according to the witness' statement in the affidavit.
The witness tried to stop the fight, and eventually Deweerdt and Henry both got off the ground and stood up. Henry pulled out a handgun and pointed it at Deweerdt, threatening to shoot him, the witness told police.
Deweerdt responded by going to his vehicle and getting his own gun.
The witness told police that Deweerdt kept his gun by his side pointed at the ground, but Henry continued to point his gun at Deweerdt.
The witness once again tried to break up the verbal altercation between the men and asked Henry to leave. Deweerdt eventually agreed to let Henry leave by moving his vehicle, which was blocking in Henry's car, according to the affidavit. When Deweerdt got in his vehicle to move it, he left the gun in thep passenger seat, which investigators were able to confirm.
Henry still had his gun in hand, and although he could have moved his vehicle at this point, he didn't leave. The fighting continued, again becoming physical. The men wrestled more before standing up again, and that's when the witness said Henry shot Deweerdt "several times," the affidavit states.
Deweerdt was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.
When Henry arrived at his residence in Flint, he told his parents he was involved in a shooting, and his father called Tyler police to report it.
After Henry was arrested, he told police the shooting occurred the night before between 10 p.m. and midnight and alleged Deweerdt physically assaulted him by "socking" him multiple times. After physical examination, investigators said Henry's story did not add up due to him only having minor injuries.
Henry also told police he didn't believe any of the bullets he fired hit Deweerdt. He told police after shooting Deweerdt, he immediately got in his car and left to go to his home.
Other parts of Deweerdt's statements, such as the direction and position in which he shot Deweerdt, did not match evidence obtained on scene and during the autopsy, according to police.
The affidavit said footage from the home's doorbell camera also helped identify inconsistencies with Henry's story. The video, which includes audio, shows three gunshots that can be heard.
Henry was booked in the Smith County Jail where he remains on $1 million bond.