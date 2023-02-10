A longtime Tyler pastor and coach, who was convicted of stealing from an elderly couple and his former church in August, has been ordered to pay $70,000 back to the theft victims.
In August, Rev. Jerome Milton was sentenced to six months in the county jail and 10 years' probation. He admitted to using bank transfers and credit cards to steal from two elderly congregation members and stealing from Greater New Pleasant Hill Baptist Church (the previous church he led) and the East Texas Communities Foundation.
During a restitution hearing Tuesday, Rev. Milton was told he was to pay $30,000 to the elderly couple (the Brown family) and $40,000 to the church. The court also ordered that he pay the Brown family first.
Rev. Milton was released from county jail Tuesday and his 10 years' probation now begins.
