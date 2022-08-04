A Smith County judge denied a request to delay the trial date for a longtime Tyler pastor accused of stealing from an elderly couple and stealing from his former church and a local nonprofit, during a Thursday morning court appearance.
Rev. Jerome Milton is facing charges of property theft worth $30,000 to $150,000 (against an elderly individual), money laundering and enhanced property theft worth $30,000 to $150,000. His case will go to trial on Aug. 15.
These charges stem from accusations of Milton, who serves as reverend at Open Door Bible Church in Tyler, using bank transfers and credit cards to steal from two elderly congregation members as well as stealing from the previous church he led and the East Texas Communities Foundation.
