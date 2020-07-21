Editor’s note: This story contains violent and graphic content.
Police documents allege that two Tyler parents repeatedly hit their 3-year-old, who died at a hospital last week, with a belt and their hands.
Courtnie Williams, 30, and Manuel Williams, 39, were charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury July 16. They remain in the Smith County Jail on bonds of $1 million each.
The child, Kodie Williams, was pronounced dead at the hospital last Wednesday.
The parents are blaming the injuries on each other and the mother said her daughter died under the supervision of the father.
In photos obtained by the Tyler Morning Telegraph, there are visible trauma marks on the child’s torso, head, forehead, ears, neck, chest, arms, abdomen, back and legs. Police believe the alleged beatings took place over a period of time as the injuries “were in all different stages of healing.”
Tyler Police Department Detective Kevin Fite wrote in his affidavit that the mother, Courtnie Williams, said she came home after seeing her daughter on a FaceTime video phone call.
“During this call, Courtnie Williams said that she observed (the child) face down on the floor with her buttocks elevated. She said the child had defecated and vomited.”
The Tyler Fire Department and EMS responded to a residence in the 500 block of North Glenwood Blvd. in Tyler on the night of July 15 regarding an unresponsive 3-year-old. The Tyler Police Department was then called for assistance. When officers arrived, they were informed the child had several bruises to the face, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Firefighters tried to revive the child, but she was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
An autopsy was ordered for the child’s body to determine the cause of death.
Later that night, a Tyler police officer contacted the child’s parents and requested they come to the police department to give statements.
Courtnie and Manuel Williams would not provide an explanation or history for the injuries on their child. The Williamses said their child was under the care of Manuel Williams when the child became unresponsive, the police document shows.
Courtnie Williams told police she has seen Manuel Williams grab the child’s arms forcefully, hit her with a belt and punch her. Manuel Williams said he’s seen Courtnie Williams slap the child across the face, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states that significant injuries to the child’s head, forehead, ears, neck, chest, arms, abdomen, back and legs were observed.
If the autopsy determines the injuries caused the child’s death, the parents could be charged with capital murder.