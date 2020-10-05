Two Tyler parents accused of using their hands and a belt to beat their 3-year-old daughter have been formally charged with capital murder in connection with the child's death.
Courtnie Williams, 30, and Manuel Williams, 39, were both indicted on the charge of capital murder of a person under 10 years old on Sept. 24 in the 241st District Court by a Smith County grand jury.
The child, Kodie Williams, was pronounced dead at the hospital July 15 after emergency personnel found her unresponsive at the 500 block of North Glenwood Blvd. in Tyler and tried to revive her.
The parents were originally arrested for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury on July 16, and they've remained in the Smith County Jail on bonds of $1 million each.
Photos attached to the affidavit show visible trauma marks on the child’s torso, head, forehead, ears, neck, chest, arms, abdomen, back and legs. Police believe the alleged beatings took place over a period of time as the injuries “were in all different stages of healing.” The parents blamed the injuries on each other.
On the night of her death, Kodie Williams was seen on a FaceTime video call facedown. It was apparent that she had defecated and vomited, according to the affidavit.
An autopsy was ordered for the child’s body to determine the cause of death.
Later that night, a Tyler police officer contacted the child’s parents and requested they come to the police department to give statements.
Courtnie and Manuel Williams would not provide an explanation or history for the injuries on their child. The Williamses said their child was under the care of Manuel Williams when the child became unresponsive, the police document shows.
Courtnie Williams told police she has seen Manuel Williams grab the child’s arms forcefully, hit her with a belt and punch her. Manuel Williams said he’s seen Courtnie Williams slap the child across the face, according to the affidavit.
If they were to be found guilty of this charge, Courtnie and Manuel could face a minimum of life in prison or the death penalty, according to the Texas Penal Code.