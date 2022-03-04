A Tyler man and woman were arrested recently on accusations of kidnapping two girls and sex trafficking them in Louisiana, according to police documents.
Teresa Swan Fletcher, 22, and Aaron Devonte Wallace, 27, were both arrested on Feb. 26 on two counts of kidnapping and remain in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $500,000 each.
According to an arrest affidavit, a mother contacted the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 17 saying that she had not seen her daughter or the friend she was with since Feb. 13 and she believed the girl was being sex trafficked.
