A Tyler man who tested positive for marijuana, Xanax and meth at the time of a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy in a 2020 wreck on Loop 323 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Jorge Alberto Ruiz Jr. pleaded guilty on Monday to intoxicated manslaughter in connection with the April 22, 2020 two-vehicle wreck on Texas 31 West and Loop 323, according to judicial records.
Following his guilty plea, Ruiz was sentenced to 15 years in prison, records show.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.