A Tyler man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after his daughter had her feet amputated due to severe frostbite following last year's weeklong winter storm.
Glenn Caldwell, 46, received his sentence during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in the 7th District Court. He entered a guilty plea to injury to a child/disabled person in November.
He was arrested April 20 last year after he did not get help for his 17-year-old daughter for nearly a week after he noticed she had frostbite in February. She was previously diagnosed with a mental developmental delay and an intellectual disability.
