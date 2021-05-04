A Tyler man, who stole and pawned off an elderly couple's property in 2019 while working as the husband's caregiver, was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Delbert Simpson Jr., 35, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to charges of exploitation of an elderly person, burglary of a habitation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 241st District Court.
He was sentenced to seven years for each of the charges, but the sentences will be served at the same time. He received 190 days of jail credit for time he spent the Smith County Jail since his arrest on Oct. 27 last year.
Simpson was hired to care for the man, who has Parkinson’s and dementia, at the couple’s residence in the Lindale area since February 2018. The man and his wife are both 68 years old, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The affidavit stated a man related to the couple reported to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 6, 2019 that he believed someone was stealing from the couple’s home. Later, the man’s wife requested an investigation after noticing more property missing.
A deputy asked the woman to make a list of missing items, and later that month she found the items at local pawn shops. These items included a wedding band and a revolver pawned on July 12, 2019 in Tyler, and a braided necklace pawned on June 5, 2019 in Tyler. The property was pawned to the shops by Simpson, the affidavit said.
Simpson is a convicted felon who previously pleaded guilty and was convicted of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury in 2016, according to the affidavit.
Through an investigation with the sheriff’s office, it was learned that Simpson went into the home of the couple’s relatives and pawned off their stolen property. Simpson did not have permission to enter their home, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Simpson pawned and sold jewelry and firearms taken from the couple’s residence, and he pawned jewelry and tools from their relative’s home. Each time Simpson brought firearms to the pawn shops, he was illegally in possession of firearms, according to the document.
Simpson declined to be interviewed further about the case.