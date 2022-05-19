A Tyler man was sentenced this week to life in prison after officials said he assaulted a deputy while evading arrest for selling drugs to an undercover officer.
Ernesto Castellon, 18, was sentenced Thursday on four charges by Judge Reeve Jackson following a hearing in the 114th District Court, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office. The DA’s office said Castellon was caught selling narcotics and automatic weapons to an undercover officer.
Castellon was busted in an East Texas Anti-Gang Center operation that included the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, and other agencies.
Smith County investigators were conducting surveillance in the area of the Pilot Truck Stop, at FM 14 and Interstate 20, around 3 p.m. June 29 when they saw Castellon, according to officials.
Because he had outstanding warrants, deputies and investigators tried to arrest Castellon, but he fled the scene and injured an officer.
According to the sheriff’s office, Castellon struck a SWAT Team member and knocked the deputy to the pavement.
Castellon went south on FM 14 toward Tyler reaching speeds over 100 mph. He entered Tyler city limits and continued south on Church Street with deputies close behind in pursuit. As Castellon approached the T-intersection of Pabst Street and Berta Street, a Smith County deputy struck the rear of Castellon’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
He lost control and ran off the road into a grassy area. Castellon was taken into custody without injuries. Police said they found drugs after a search of the vehicle.
The Smith County SWAT Team member was treated at a local emergency room.
Castellon was indicted Aug. 26 on eight charges, including evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of a firearm, aggravated assault of a public servant, manufacture or delivery of a penalty group 2 controlled substance between one and four grams, manufacture or delivery of a penalty group 1A controlled substance between 80 and 40,000 abuse units, manufacture or delivery of a penalty group 1 controlled substance between four and 200 grams and manufacture or delivery of a penalty group 2 controlled substance between four and 400 grams.
He remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1.6 million.