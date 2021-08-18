One of two people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint last year at an abandoned house in Tyler has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Henry Calvin Willis, 40, of Tyler, entered a guilty plea on an aggravated robbery charge on Tuesday in the 7th District Court. He was then sentenced to six years in state prison.
Willis and Tanya Gargus, 41, of Hawkins, were both charged and booked into the Smith County Jail on April 6, 2020.
Gargus remains jailed on a $250,000 bond, according to online records.
An arrest warrant affidavit said a man told the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in March 2020 he paid to have sex with a woman later identified as Gargus.
The man told authorities that after he met Gargus at the Lone Star Inn, she had him take her to an abandoned house in the 5000 block of Linwood Street in Tyler.
According to the affidavit, when Gargus went inside, two men in a van approached him while he was parked in the driveway.
The man told deputies one of the men, later identified as Willis, pointed a gun at his head and then pushed the victim toward the center of the vehicle’s console, while the other man stole his phone and wallet before they left the scene.
A detective located the van that matched the victim’s description at a Walmart on Highway 64 West. The detective waited until a man and woman, who were Gargus and Willis, showed up at the van, and followed them to the gas pumps, the affidavit said.
Gargus told authorities that she went to the abandoned house for marijuana, according to the document.
Both Gargus and Willis have previous convictions.
Willis was convicted of the following offenses in Tarrant County: burglary of a habitation in 2001, aggravated robbery in 2003, robbery in 2011 and assault with a deadly weapon in 2011.
Gargus was convicted of the following offenses: possession of a penalty group one controlled substance in 2004 and 2007 in Wood County and possession of a penalty group one controlled substance in a school zone in 2011 in Smith County.