An 18-year-old Tyler man will serve 37 years in prison for the death of a Chapel Hill High School senior.
John Edward Sparks Jr. pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday for shooting Zane Collier, 17, in April. He then accepted a sentence of 37 years in the 241st District Court, according to online judicial records.
At a virtual hearing broadcast through the court's YouTube channel, Sparks changed his plea from not guilty to guilty and also waived his right to a jury trial and appeal.
An arrest affidavit states Sparks shot Collier because he stole marijuana from him.
Collier was shot twice in his driveway in the 4800 block of Holiday Hills Road just after 3 a.m. April 2. He later died at a Tyler hospital.
According to the affidavit, Collier and a friend bragged that they had stolen weed from a drug dealer, later identified as Sparks.
One of the people at Collier’s residence told authorities Collier was shot when he went to his vehicle and that he was unresponsive when they found him, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Sparks told officers he was angry about his weed being stolen and fired the shots.
During the investigation, Collier's friend took detectives to the mobile home he robbed. Officers located Sparks inside the home. During a police interview, Sparks was visibly upset when shown a photo of Collier. Sparks told officers after Collier and his friend took the weed, he went to the neighborhood where he thought Collier lived. Sparks found Collier and others smoking weed and "having a good time," according to the affidavit.
Sparks told police he parked his car down the road and waited two hours for Collier to be alone. Sparks then pointed a handgun at Collier and told him to return his weed. He said Collier was frozen with fear and didn't react as the gun was pointed toward him. Sparks also tried to shoot Collier's friend, but he missed, the document stated.
Collier had wounds in his left bicep and neck area. Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies found three used shell casings near Collier’s body and vehicle.
Sheriff’s office personnel located a firearm that Sparks said he used, according to the affidavit.
Sparks will receive 154 days of jail credit after being in the Smith County Jail since April 2.
When Collier died, Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamond Dean said in a statement the district was saddened to hear about Collier’s death. He was going to turn 18 in May.
“As a father, this is simply unimaginable and my heart goes out to Zane’s family,” Dean said. “When our school community experiences a tragedy, such as the loss of a young life, it impacts us all. This is difficult and challenging to process, and we realize that a tragic event such as this can generate high levels of anxiety and distress in students."
"Our condolences, our thoughts, and our prayers go out to the Collier family and all of Zane’s friends,” he said. “I know that our entire community joins me in expressing condolences.”