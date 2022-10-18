A Tyler man on Tuesday was sentenced to 33 years in prison for murder in the 2020 shooting death of his children’s mother.
Catalino Castillo Marin Jr., 23, entered a guilty plea in the 7th District Court in the death Aug. 9, 2020, death of Diamond Samantha Cruz, 21. Marin has remained jailed on a $500,000 bond snice his Aug. 10, 2020, arrest.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Marin fled in his pickup truck after the shooting in the 8700 bock of County Road 384, and Tyler police located his vehicle crashed and flipped on its side in the city that afternoon. He fled on foot and later turned himself in.
Cruz’s mother, Dalila Lopez Morales, described her daughter as someone who would do anything for the pair’s children, 3-year-old Adali and 2-year-old Nathaniel.
The arrest affidavit states Marin told deputies the shooting death of Cruz was an accident, and she shot herself during a fight over the gun.
According to the document, the wounds were inconsistent with a self-inflicted gunshot. Detectives said the entry and exit wounds didn’t match with a person shooting themself, and they noted discrepancies within Marin’s recollection of events.
In the sheriff’s office interview, police said Marin referred to Cruz as “the body” or “it” when discussing the shooting. Police also said Marin showed no signs of remorse toward Cruz and he did not request emergency medical care, the affidavit read.