A Tyler man who struck a 7-year-old child and grabbed him by the neck was sentenced to three years in prison.
Jonathan Wade Fargey, 29, pleaded guilty to the injury to a child charge on Monday in the 7th District Court. He was then sentenced to three years.
Fargey was arrested on Oct. 12 last year in connection with throwing the child across the room out of anger, according to the arrest affidavit. He's been in the Smith County Jail since his arrest.
The affidavit states that Fargey’s girlfriend spoke to a Tyler Police Department officer at the emergency room clinic. She said Fargey said on a phone call, “I’m freaking out, I think I just broke (the child’s) nose.” He then told her he just “snapped” and he “just beat the (expletive) out of him.”
Fargey told his girlfriend he picked up the child by the throat and “hucked him into our bedroom.” A doctor said the injuries were consistent with a person being choked and strangled, the affidavit read.
Later, when questioned by police, Fargey admitted to pulling the child into another room in the apartment and slapping him twice. He also said the force he used on the child was not used for discipline, but out of anger, the affidavit stated.
He said he used about 50% of his strength when striking the child and he acknowledged that it was inappropriate and an overreaction, according to the document.