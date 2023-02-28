A Tyler man who struck and killed an 18-year-old pedestrian while driving intoxicated last April was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday.
Justin Pierce, 30, pleaded guilty to both charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and causing an accident involving a death in connection with the April 24, 2022 wreck on State Highway 64, according to Smith County judicial records.
For the intoxication manslaughter charge, Pierce was sentenced to 18 years, and he received 20 years for the accident involving a death charge, records show.
