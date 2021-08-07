A Tyler man with previous convictions was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for driving while intoxicated in Henderson County.
Cortez Demond Cooper, 37, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated for a third offense or more in the 392nd District Court.
Cooper was involved in a one-vehicle rollover on Farm-to-Market Road 314 on July 10, 2020. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Cooper. Testing showed that Cooper had a .183 blood-alcohol level, which is more than twice the legal limit, according to the Henderson County District Attorney's Office.
Cooper had multiple prior DWI convictions in Smith County and another in Anderson County.
"Drunk driving costs lives and robs families of their loved ones," said District Attorney Jenny Palmer. "DWIs are one hundred percent preventable and we take them very seriously."