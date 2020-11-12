An 18-year-old Tyler man will serve 10 years in prison for shooting a gas station clerk in June.
Sonjay Rashad Pgese was sentenced to 10 years Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in the 241st District Court, according to Smith County judicial records.
On June 21, he was arrested after he shot a clerk, Milburn-Rudee Beam, 32, of Whitehouse, in the leg on June 19 at City Fuel Express, located at 7205 S. Broadway Ave. Beam was taking the trash out when he was shot.
Pgese then fled the scene and police later issued a warrant for his arrest. He was booked into jail on June 21 where he remained. He will receive 143 days of jail credit.