A Tyler man has been sentenced by a jury to 95 years in prison for assaulting a local sheriff's deputy, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Christian Smith, 41, was found guilty of assaulting a Smith County Sheriff's Deputy in August 2021.
On Aug. 24, 2021, the Smith County Sheriff's Office had received multiple reports of a man wandering in the middle of the road pointing a gun at passing cars on State Park Highway 14 near County Road 310, according to the district attorney's office.
Deputies found Smith on scene and detained him while they investigated.
"Smith then assaulted one of the deputies by biting him on the wrist," the district attorney's office stated.
Multiple witnesses testified before the jury, which concluded Smith was guilty of assault on a public servant.
During the sentencing phase of the trial, the jury heard evidence of Smith's extensive criminal history, which included 13 prior criminal convictions and multiple prison sentences.
Smith was on parole for a 2016 felony drug conviction when he assaulted the deputy, the DA said.
Smith was sentenced to 95 years in prison.