A Tyler man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to distributing cocaine and meth during a one-month period last year.
Cory Jsamard Ford, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute Thursday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love.
“This case is another example of how federal, state, and local law enforcement, working together, can significantly interrupt the flow of controlled substances in our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Cases like this, sustained over time, can make a big difference in our towns and cities.”
Court information states from Jan. 23, 2020 and Feb. 5, 2020, Ford distributed cocaine and methamphetamine in Smith County. He was indicted on federal drug trafficking crimes on Nov. 2 last year. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
A sentencing hearing will be set after a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
The FBI, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (Criminal Investigations Division) investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson served as prosecutor.