After a judge denied his plea deal late last year, a Tyler man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday for running over a Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s leg with his vehicle while evading arrest.
Anthony Avelar, 20, entered a guilty plea of 10 years for a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant during a Zoom hearing in the 114th District Court Monday.
The charge stems from Avelar running over the deputy’s leg on July 2, 2020 at the Smith County Probation Office as he fled in his pickup truck.
According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Avelar ran over the deputy's leg after being told he was going into custody for an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
The deputy tried to remove Avelar from the vehicle, but he sped off and ran over the officer’s leg, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy had bruising and abrasions, and he was later released from the hospital. Avelar was arrested later that same day.
In December, former 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy reviewed the evidence and 10-year sentence, but she did not accept the recommendation from the defense and prosecution.
The prosecution and defense attorneys in December made the 10-year recommendation based on the victim's injuries and Avelar's age.
Kennedy, who retired at the end of the year, suggested asking current Judge Austin Reeve Jackson, who stepped into the role on Jan. 1.
Avelar's probation violation was in connection with a possession of a controlled substance between one to four grams charge. He pleaded guilty in April and received a three-year probation sentence in the 114th District Court.
Avelar also had arrests in 2019 for two possession of drug paraphernalia charges and a separate marijuana possession charge. All three charges were later dismissed.