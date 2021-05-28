For Tyler resident Hector Garza, the shooting at a railyard in California that left eight people dead on Wednesday hit close to home. One of the victims was his nephew, 29-year-old Adrian Balleza.
Balleza was the youngest among the deceased after an employee of the railyard in San Jose, Calif. fired at people around 6:30 a.m.
"Adrian was the most kind-hearted, sweetest kid in the world," Garza said. "He was always joking around and kidding around and always looking to make someone’s day. He was always trying to make someone happy, and it truly is a loss."
Garza said on Thursday "a true miracle and a tragedy" happened at the same time on Wednesday morning. He explained Adrian Balleza and his older brother, Juan Jose Balleza, worked side by side at the railyard.
But that morning, Juan Jose Balleza overslept and he missed work.
"He called his brother Adrian around 6:40 a.m. and said 'I overslept but I’m on my way,' and as he was talking to him he heard gunshots," Garza said. "He could hear his brother yelling and that was the last thing he heard him. Aside from the tragedy, there was miracle. For some reason, God chose for one of them to oversleep that day … And he’s still with us today."
Garza said Adrian Balleza is survived by his wife and their toddler.
"It is truly senseless and my hearts hurt for my family but my tears flow for humanity. It’s so senseless that it makes no sense that no matter who we are or where we are there’s nowhere to hide," he said. "It’s getting to where you can’t hide, you can’t run. You don’t expect this to happen and you don’t expect it to reach you."
Garza and other family members will be traveling to California to be with the Balleza family. He's thankful for the outpouring of support from the Tyler and Smith County community.
"Everybody’s been so supportive," Garza said. "Even in this little bitty town, the community outreach is amazing. Smith County pulls together and they care, and it means a lot."
The Balleza brothers and their father visited Tyler a few times, Garza said, noting they loved the area and were mesmerized by the pine trees.
"They kept talking about moving out there. Now, we only wish they moved out here," he said.
Garza said the shooting made him think about when tragedies like this will stop. He added that new gun laws in Texas, such as permitless carry, make him wonder if gun violence will get better or worse.
"It really scares me that most people can put a gun in their shirt and walk around, and you don’t know who’s going to get shot next. It’s just very scary," Garza said. "I think society needs to take a long look around and really slow down and start weighing the options and looking at the good and bad. Because at the rate we’re going, it’s scary to even walk out your door anymore."
Other victims in the railyard shooting were Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, and Lars Kepler Lane, 63, according to the Associated Press. The gunman who shot the victims was later identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy.