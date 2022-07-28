A Tyler man is in jail with bonds more than $2.5 million on charges including child sex assault.
Adyson Fuentes, 36, is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact. He is also charged with criminal trespass.
A girl, who is 12 years old or younger, told police that Fuentes raped her more than once. Her statements to investigators remained consistent, but Fuentes' story was contradictory and had inconsistencies about basic facts, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Fuentes also became defensive and frustrated with investigators, the document stated.
Fuentes was arrested Friday and booked in the Smith County Jail where he remains.