A Tyler man was jailed after an 18-year-old was struck and killed early Sunday while trying to cross Texas 64.

Justin Pierce was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving death, according to online jail records. He remained jailed Monday on bonds totaling $500,000.

He was jailed in the death of Marissa July McCuin.

Troopers responded at 1:39 a.m. Sunday to the crash on Texas 64 about 2 miles west of Tyler, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.

A preliminary investigation shows an SUV, driven by 30-year-old Justin Pierce of Tyler, was headed west on Texas 64 when it struck July-McCuin as she tried to cross the road in the outside lane.

July-McCuin was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler where she was later pronounced dead, Dark said.

Pierce left the scene and was later found, according to Dark.

 
 

