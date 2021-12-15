A Tyler man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his involvement in an armed robbery at a local gas station in January.
Francisco Vallejo, 22, of Tyler, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to several charges, including possession of controlled substances, engaging in organized crime and aggravated robbery, in the 241st District Court.
Samuel Garcia, 43, of Tyler, and Gilbert Garcia, 54, of Tyler, also were charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the Jan. 26 incident at the Valero at 1516 S. Vine Ave. Police said one of the men pointed a gun at the clerk who turned over cash. All three then left the scene in a vehicle.
When the gas station robbery occurred, Vallejo was on deferred adjudication probation after pleading guilty to burglary last year. On Tuesday, he received a 10-year prison sentence for the burglary conviction.
For the controlled substance charges, he pleaded guilty and received 10 years for each count. Vallejo's guilty plea to engaging in organized crime and aggravated robbery got him a 25-year prison sentence each, court records show.
His sentences will be served at the same time, and he will receive credit for time served, according to court records.
Samuel Garcia was also arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest with a previous conviction, two counts of striking a fixture or highway landscape equal to or greater than $200 and driving while intoxicated. Gilbert Garcia was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.