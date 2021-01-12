A Tyler man involved in an armed standoff with law enforcement at a motel parking lot in December 2019 has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking.
Nasir Saleh-Saad Jabr, 36, also known as "Nemo," pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Texas District Court in Tyler.
He was arrested on Dec. 3, 2019 following the standoff at the Econo Lodge located at 2631 WNW Loop 323 in Tyler, parking lot.
Jabr had a warrant for his arrest at the time. When police initiated a traffic stop, Jabr parked his car in the motel parking lot, let a woman out of the truck and brandished two guns during the standoff.
After roughly three hours, authorities saw Jabr nodding off and officers used a flash bang grenade and took him into custody, Sheriff Larry Smith said at the time.
According to the U.S. District Court, Jabr was found with 111.2 grams of methamphetamine and three firearms at the time of his arrest. Information in court showed Jabr admitted to possessing and distributing more than 50, but less than 150 grams of methamphetamine.
He and three others were indicted by a federal grand jury on July 15 last year, and they were charged with violations of federal drug trafficking laws. Co-defendants Ralph Paul Pressley, III, 27, also known as “Lil’ Paul,” and Tammy Lynn Dilbeck, 29, of Troup, have also recently plead guilty to violations of federal drug trafficking laws.
Jabr faces up to a life sentence in federal prison at sentencing. A hearing for sentencing will be held after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Tyler Police Department investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek is prosecuting the case.