A Tyler man accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl has been indicted for sexual assault of a child.
Jesus Angel Gomez-Gonzalez, 26, was indicted during a July 23 grand jury session. He has been in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond since his June 8 arrest.
An arrest warrant affidavit states Gomez-Gonzalez allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager at her residence in October 2019.
The teen later told her mom, who confronted Gomez-Gonzalez over the phone. He denied doing anything to the girl, but later stated, “I don’t know why it happened," the affidavit said.
He also told others it wasn't his fault, but later recanted and asked for forgiveness, according to the affidavit.