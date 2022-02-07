A Tyler man has been indicted on a charge of murder in the September death of a woman found inside a home in the city.
Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 21, was indicted during the Dec. 2 Smith County grand jury session following his arrest in the death of 25-year-old Laura Garcia. Valenzuela-Avila has remained in the Smith County Jail since his Sept. 5 arrest on a murder charge and an immigration detainer. Bond on the murder charge was set at $1 million.
Garcia was found dead inside a Tyler home on Feb. 4. Tyler police detectives the following day obtained an arrest warrant for Valenzuela-Avila, who was hospitalized before being released into police custody.
Online jail records show Valenzuela-Avila is scheduled for a plea docket agreement hearing Feb. 23 in the 241st District Court.