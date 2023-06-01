A Tyler man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge after being accused of giving a 17-year-old illicit drugs that led to his death.
Billy Bernard Maddox, Jr., 27, was booked into the Smith County Jail on May 26 the indictment in connection with the April 23, 2022 death of teen Preston Hawley.
Maddox had been arrested and indicted late last year on charged of tampering with evidence in relation to the death of Hawley.
Hawley's autopsy showed he had cocaine, fentanyl, delta 9 THC, and bromazolam in his system at the time of his death, according to the arrest affidavit.
Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths. Even in small doses, it can be deadly. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the CDC. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.
However, most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is distributed through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous, according to the CDC.
The May 4 indictment of Maddox stated he caused the death of Hawley on April 23, 2022 by providing him with pills or substances that Maddox knew contained a different controlled substance or prescription drug than Hawley thought he was given, failing to render reasonable aid when it was clear Hawley needed help, failing to call for reasonable aid, and delaying transporting Hawley to a medical facility.
An arrest affidavit states that law enforcement were called to an emergency room after dispatch said medical staff saw Hawley suffering from an “apparent overdose” after he was brought in by his friend, Billy Maddox Jr., and another person around 6:15 p.m. April 23, 2022.
Hawley’s mother Brandy Smith told a detective that around 3 a.m. on April 23, Hawley said he was going to stay the night with Maddox but later that day could not reach him.
Around 5 p.m., Maddox called her saying Hawley was breathing slowly, and his heartbeat was becoming slow. She told Maddox to take her son to the hospital, the document read.
Maddox said he and Hawley had gone to a party around 3 a.m. and they later went to Maddox’s mother’s home around 5 a.m. to sleep. Maddox told police that at the time, he believed Hawley was coherent and not under the influence of any substance.
Maddox also told police he woke up at about 4 p.m. and he tried to wake Hawley up, but he would not awaken and Maddox assumed he was in a deep sleep. Maddox left to go to the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler, and he returned to find Hawley still asleep, the document read.
According to the affidavit, Maddox told police he splashed water on Hawley and when that didn’t work, he tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. After calling a friend and Hawley’s mother, Maddox said he flagged a man down to take Hawley to the ER because Maddox had no transportation.
Maddox told police he didn’t know where Hawley’s vehicle or car was located. Maddox’s mother said she did not know what was going on because she was in bed sick all day, but she allowed detectives to search her home, the affidavit said.
When searching the residence, Maddox’s mother pointed out the couch that Hawley had slept on and a detective, who recalled Maddox’s claim about splashing water on Hawley, said that the couch was not damp on any surface. None of Hawley’s property could be found at that residence, according to the document.
The next day, Smith said she met Maddox and his mother at a Tyler apartment complex, where Maddox was living, and picked up Hawley’s vehicle. Smith said Hawley was staying with Maddox in that apartment, not Maddox’s mother’s home, the affidavit said.
Smith also said Maddox was a “known drug dealer to Hawley's friends,” the document stated.
The man who drove Hawley to the hospital told a detective that a man, later identified as Maddox, was talking on the phone and pacing in the parking lot of a gas station on Old Bullard Road in Tyler. Maddox asked the man to take Hawley to the hospital.
In an effort to identify the truck and driver that took Hawley to the hospital, police posted a hospital surveillance photo of the truck and the driver contacted law enforcement after recognizing his vehicle approximately a month following the incident.
The driver said he followed Maddox to a driveway of an apartment complex and he saw Hawley lying in the grass unconscious. He put Hawley in his backseat, but he claimed Maddox was “acting strange and seemed like he was stalling,” the affidavit said.
The driver stated he almost left Maddox because of the time he was wasting, according to the document. The driver, who did not know Maddox or Hawley, drove directly to the ER.
Hawley’s phone records showed his phone was near Maddox’s apartment complex from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then at the ER around 5:30 p.m. on April 23, 2022. Later that evening, the phone travels near Loop 49 and S. Broadway Ave., the affidavit said.
In looking through Maddox’s Snapchat account, police found a message saying, “Yess we getting all my stuff out my apartment kuz lil bro mom think I had some to do with it.” Another message shows Maddox told someone that Hawley’s mom was trying to say Maddox sold Hawley pills, the affidavit said.
Maddox said in the messages he doesn’t sell pills. Police found messages where people were asking Maddox if they could purchase "6 gs for $60" from him, requesting a "40 bag" or asking if Maddox has "tabs,” the document stated.
The detective received an Instagram screenshot from Hawley’s friend of a post shared around 4:20 p.m. on April 23, 2022. The picture shows Hawley passed out on his stomach with the caption "Look how that perc got him sleeping" with laughing emojis posted by Maddox, according to the affidavit.
Due to inconsistencies in both Maddox and his mother’s accounts of what happened and the location of Hawley’s belongings, detectives believe the illegal drugs linked to Hawley's death were destroyed or concealed, the document read.
Maddox remains in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.