A Tyler man has been indicted on one of the charges he faces after a crash killed a Tyler Legacy High School senior.
Jason Charles, 24, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury during its March 24 session on an intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle charge.
Charles is charged in the death of Lilly Thornburgh, who was just shy of 18 when she died. Thornburgh died from injuries in a late-night wreck wreck on Jan. 14 on Broadway Avenue.
According to Tyler Police Department Spokesman Andy Erbaugh, police responded at about 11:50 p.m. Jan. 14 to the crash in the 2800 block of South Broadway Avenue. A pickup driven by Charles was headed north on Broadway when it struck the back of a pickup driven by Thornburgh.
Thornburgh was taken to UT Health, where she later died.
Charles was also taken to UT Health and was later arrested and booked on a charge of intoxication assault. The charge was upgraded to intoxication manslaughter after Thornburgh died.
Charles was booked into the Smith County Jail on Jan. 15 on bonds totaling $650,000 on an on-sight charge of intoxication assault causing brain injury and the charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to online jail records. He was released one month later.
Thornburgh was a member of the Tyler Legacy Red Raider Band. Band Director Sam Labordus previously said Thornburgh could be remembered as someone who was kind to everyone.
“Lilly was an amazing student that brought so much light into this world,” Labordus said in a statement released by Tyler ISD spokeswoman Jennifer Hines. “She was witty, compassionate and kind to everyone around her. Her smile was contagious and was an absolute presence in any room she entered.”
Charles has a plea docket hearing set for July 22, according to online court records.