A grand jury indicted a Tyler man on a charge related to the sexual assault of a 5-year-old child.
Jovany Alexander Gaspar, 22, has remained in Smith County Jail on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child since his May arrest. His bond was set at $500,000. He was indicted by a grand jury in the 241st District Court.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gaspar is accused of sexually assault the child at a residence while other people took a nap. According to the document, one of the other people “attacked” Gaspar when he was found with his pants down on top of the child.
During the ensuing fight, Gaspar said several times “we were just playing,” the document states.
The other people kept Gaspar from leaving until police arrived, according to the document. Gaspar was then taken to the hospital “for injuries sustained during the incident.”
The child was taken by family members to a local hospital for a forensic examination. According to the affidavit, the child tried to hit Gaspar during the assault, and a family member told police the child said “this wasn’t the first time that Jovany had done this …”