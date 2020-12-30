A Smith County grand jury has handed down an indictment for a Tyler man who police say struck a 7-year-old and grabbed him by the neck.
Jonathan Wade Fargey, 29, was indicted on an injury to a child charge during the grand jury session on Dec. 3. He has been in the Smith County Jail since his Oct. 12 arrest on a $250,000 bond.
An arrest affidavit states Fargey's girlfriend spoke to a Tyler Police Department officer at the emergency room clinic. She said Fargey said on a phone call, “I’m freaking out, I think I just broke (the child’s) nose.” He then told her he just “snapped” and he “just beat the (expletive) out of him."
Fargey told his girlfriend he picked up the child by the throat and “hucked him into our bedroom.”
She took the child to the emergency room and a doctor said the injuries were consistent with a person being choked and strangled.
Later, when questioned by police, Fargey admitted to pulling the child into another room in the apartment and slapping him twice. He also said the force was not used for discipline, but out of anger, the affidavit stated.
He estimated the amount of force used was about 50% of his strength and acknowledged that it was inappropriate and an overreaction, according to the document.