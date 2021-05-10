A Tyler man was indicted recently for an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.
Willie Jermaine Britton, 39, remains in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond after his arrest on Jan. 15 on a continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14 charge.
A Smith County grand jury handed down Britton's indictment on March 25.
Police documents allege that Britton sexually abused an underaged female for about five years.
According to the arrest affidavit, the girl told police late last year the abuse occurred when she was under the age of 14 at a home she was visiting.
According to Smith County judicial records, Britton was in Smith County Jail for a driving while intoxicated with child under 15 in 2008 and later sentenced to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the offense.
A male alleged victim came forward in December 2020. The male said in the affidavit Britton allegedly sexually abused him when he was 7 or 8 years old and ended several years later. He told police Britton’s abuse would occur two to three times per week. He said the abuse happened until Britton went to prison in 2008, the affidavit stated.
One female said Britton was “flirtatious with his female cousins and nieces and he would slap their butts and would give them deep embraces,” according to the affidavit.
The other said she was 11 or 12 years old when the abuse began, which happened “often,” the document read.
The affidavit stated a female and the male said they reported the abuse to police years ago. Others reported that Britton abused them, and he would ask them if they wanted to play “mommy and daddy.”